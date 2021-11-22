Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $145.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $499.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.89 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $195.76 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.