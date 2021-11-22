Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $145.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $499.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.89 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $195.76 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

