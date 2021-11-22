Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Danaher posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $313.73. 2,211,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.66 and its 200 day moving average is $291.90. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.