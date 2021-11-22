Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.63. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

