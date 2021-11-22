Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $264.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $266.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $195.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

