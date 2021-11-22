Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

