Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. Oracle reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.