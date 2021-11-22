Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $302.44 on Monday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.84 and a 200 day moving average of $284.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

