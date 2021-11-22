Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

W opened at $274.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.11 and its 200 day moving average is $282.09. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $222.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.33 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 165.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

