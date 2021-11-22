Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report $605.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $633.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $537.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

