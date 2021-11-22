Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.81. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.06 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

