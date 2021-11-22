Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $441.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.10 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $452.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.47 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

