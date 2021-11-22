Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, reaching $146.89. 1,077,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,807. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

