Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

