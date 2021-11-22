Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.42. 2,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

