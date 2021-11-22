Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.74 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $920.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $13.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $175.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,665 shares of company stock worth $39,582,021. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

