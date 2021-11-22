Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $283.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $195.39 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.