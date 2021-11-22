Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

