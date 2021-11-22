Analysts Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

