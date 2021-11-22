Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Oracle posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. Oracle has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

