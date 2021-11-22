Analysts Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $199.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,250. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $58.73 on Monday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

