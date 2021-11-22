Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.89 Million

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post sales of $750.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.95 million. Teleflex posted sales of $711.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

NYSE TFX opened at $318.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $318.19 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

