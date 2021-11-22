Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. 3,337,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $40.19.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $71,599,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $48,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.