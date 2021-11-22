Analysts Offer Predictions for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$48.96 on Monday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.73. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

