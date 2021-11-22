Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NICE (NICE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NICE (NASDAQ: NICE):

11/20/2021 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $344.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $328.00 to $364.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock.

NICE traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $287.69. 421,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,077. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.52. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after buying an additional 325,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NICE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after buying an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NICE by 8,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

