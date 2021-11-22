Analysts Set Expectations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

ABEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

