Analysts Set Expectations for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

EXR opened at $202.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.26. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $204.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.