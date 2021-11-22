Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 22nd (ADC, ADV, ADVM, ADYEY, AHKSY, ALNA, AMAM, AMH, ASTR, AUY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 22nd:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty Co alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$55.50 to C$56.00.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.