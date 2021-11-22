Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 22nd (ALV, AML, AVTR, AZN, BTA, CASA, CNA, CNPAY, CXDO, DOCS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 22nd:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autoliv remains on track to launch approximately 750 new products in 2021, which would also be a new record for the company and boost its top-line growth. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from growing demand of front center airbags, knee airbags and battery cut-off switches. The firm’s Structural Efficiency program, solid liquidity profile and stock buyback plan sparks optimism. However, Autoliv's gross margin is under strain primarily due to production inefficiencies, high raw material prices and logistical challenges. Amid supply-chain uncertainty, the firm has lowered full-year 2021 forecasts. High launch-related R&D costs and capex requirements to develop technically advanced products will further dent margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a buy rating.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 313 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $677.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Also, the metrics improved 30% and 16% year over year, respectively, given strength across all brands along with 67% accelerated e-commerce growth. Comps increased 16.9% for that period. Impressively, the company lifted its fiscal 2021 outlook once again on solid macro trends. Williams-Sonoma continues to enhance the e-commerce channel, optimize supply chain and undertake cost-control measures to drive growth. Yet, it anticipates heightened supply chain disruptions in the future. Also, higher costs pose a risk.”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZTO Express reported an year over year increase in revenues in the third quarter of 2021, aided by higher revenues on the strong performance of its express delivery services segment. Upbeat parcel volumes are driving this key segment. The same in 2021 is expected to expand in the 30.6-33.5% range from the figure reported in 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to encouraging parcel volumes. We are further impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high operating costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout the year due to elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The contraction in the gross margin, mainly induced by the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern. “

