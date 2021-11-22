Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) recently:

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $600.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $550.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $530.00 to $535.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $475.00 to $530.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $525.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $555.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

11/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $560.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

10/11/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $470.00 to $600.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.12 and a 1-year high of $545.89. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 853.8% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 37,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

