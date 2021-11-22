Analyzing Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Outfront Media pays out -97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Outfront Media and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Outfront Media currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Outfront Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outfront Media and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.24 billion 3.23 -$61.00 million ($0.41) -66.93 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.24 -$420.92 million $8.78 1.20

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media -2.34% -3.30% -0.54% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 244.80% 17.80% 2.07%

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Outfront Media on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S. and Canada. It operates through the U.S. Media and Other segments. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

