Analyzing Star Equity (STRR) and Its Competitors

Star Equity (NASDAQ: STRR) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Star Equity to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Star Equity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity Competitors 234 941 1765 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Star Equity’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Equity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity’s rivals have a beta of 18.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Star Equity Competitors -280.69% -20.19% -14.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million -$6.46 million 29.75 Star Equity Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.33

Star Equity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Star Equity rivals beat Star Equity on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

