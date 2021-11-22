Anchor Protocol Price Hits $3.02 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005297 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $524.95 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.68 or 0.00880409 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,921,628 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

