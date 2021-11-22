Anchor Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $8,786.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00229870 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00088115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

