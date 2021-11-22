Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.43

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $459,316. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Angi by 7.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 116,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

