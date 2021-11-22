Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 133,858 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Shares of ANNX opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57. Annexon has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

