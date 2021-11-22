AnRKey X Trading 137.1% Higher This Week ($ANRX)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. AnRKey X has a market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 137.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.
  • SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.
  • stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,256,991 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

