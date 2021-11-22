Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Antero Midstream worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 114.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

AM opened at $10.16 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

