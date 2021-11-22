Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

ANFGF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,375.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

