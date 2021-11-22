Anyswap Price Reaches $12.02 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $12.02 or 0.00021484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $224.02 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

