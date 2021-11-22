Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $296.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.86 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

