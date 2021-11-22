Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 70,257 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.93 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.