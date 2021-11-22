APENFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.88 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $94.88 million and approximately $304.12 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00088251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.