Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.79 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

