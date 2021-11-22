Apollon Limassol Hits Market Capitalization of $879,754.70 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $879,754.70 and approximately $238,562.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00006189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00244585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.00858328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.