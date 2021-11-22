Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.55 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

