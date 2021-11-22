Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 391,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 46,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 76,115 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 13,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 97,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.