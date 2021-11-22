Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $161.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

