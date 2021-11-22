Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

AMAT opened at $150.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.