Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.35

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

