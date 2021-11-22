APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.49 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. APYSwap has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $410,991.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

